USA Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2025

USA Women and Jamaica Women will square off in an international friendly on Tuesday (June 3rd). The game will be played at CITYPARK.
The hosts will be looking to build on the 3-0 victory they registered over China on Saturday. Catarina Macario, Samantha Coffey and Lindsey Heaps scored a goal each to help their side claim the win.
Jamaica, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 4-0 defeat to Mexico in April. All four goals were scored in the first half, with Lizbeth Ovalie and Sacrlett Camberos scoring a goal each, while Alice Soto scored a brace.
USA Women vs Jamaica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The USA have won all five head-to-head games, keeping a clean sheet in all five while scoring 31 goals.
- Their most recent clash came in July 2022 when the USA claimed a 5-0 victory in the CONCACAF Women's Championship.
- Four of the USWNT's last five games have produced three goals or more.
- Eight of Jamaica's last nine games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The USWNT have lost just two of their last 26 friendlies (21 wins).
- Jamaica have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five games.
- Jamaica form guide: L-L-W-W-W USA form guide: W-L-W-L-W
USA Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction
Jamaica face their toughest task of the year to this point as they face a USWNT side that were dominant against China. The gulf in class between these two sides is evident in the fact that fans of Jamaica could consider just scoring a goal at the fourth time of asking a cause for celebration.
The USA, on the other hand, were dominant in their win over China. They have another game they are expected to win ahead of their double-header friendlies against the Republic of Ireland later in the month. Emma Hayes' side are the heavy favorites, and having home advantage boosts their chances of success further.
There are 43 places between the two sides in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings, with the hosts currently number one. We are backing the USWNT to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: USA Women 4-0 Jamaica Women
USA Women vs Jamaica Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - USA Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - USA Women to score over 1.5 goals