USA Women vs Japan Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

USA Women will take on Japan Women at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday.

USA Women vs Japan Women Preview

The teams are currently placed fourth and seventh in the Fifa Ranking ahead of the four-nation tournament. USA and Japan are set to renew their hostilities following their clash in the previous edition that ended 1-0 in favour of the USA. Japan eventually finished second in the overall standings with three points while the USA emerged flawless with nine points.

The Stars and Stripes are eying a seventh title while using the tournament to fine-tune for the 2024 Olympic Games. The USA are on a fine run of form, with eight wins and one draw in their last 10 matches in all competitions. They will hope to extend their unbeaten run against Japan to 12 matches.

Japan are also preparing for the Olympic Games, with the SheBelieves Cup serving a good purpose. They are also enjoying a purple patch of form, winning eight matches and drawing once in their last 10 clashes – like the USA. Japan are in search of their first win over the USA since their last success in 2012 – (1-0).

Nadeshiko Japan are expected to stick to their traditional pacy football, mostly using the flanks. Nevertheless, that approach has always been unsuccessful against the USA team, who are rich in individualities. Another advantage the Japanese hold over most of their opponents is their reservoir of stamina. Will it make the difference this time around?

USA Women vs Japan Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The USA have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches against Japan.

The USA have scored 13 goals and conceded five in their last five matches against Japan.

The USA have won four times and lost once in their last five matches played in the United States.

Japan have scored nine goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.

The USA have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Japan have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

USA Women vs Japan Women Prediction

Jaedyn Shaw is one of the players fans are waiting to see in the Olympics. She has scored four goals for the USA this year and will likely improve on that tally in the SheBelieves Cup.

Japan’s frontline is quite unpredictable, with almost every player capable of finding the back of the net at any given time. Kiko Seike has been remarkable, scoring thrice and delivering a couple of assists.

The USA are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: USA Women 3-1 Japan Women

USA Women vs Japan Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – USA Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: USA to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Japan to score - Yes