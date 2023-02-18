USA Women vs Japan Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023 

USA Women and Japan Women will square off at Geodis Park in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday (February 19).

The USWNT kickstarted their campaign in the friendly tournament with a 2-0 win over neighbours Canada on Friday (February 17), thanks to Mallory Swanson's first-half brace. Japan, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Brazil in their opener, with Debinha netting a 72nd-minute winner.

The defeat left the 2015 world champions in third spot in the standings, while the USA lead the way on goal difference. Up next for the world champions after their Japan game will be a clash against Brazil, while Japan will face Canada.

USA Women vs Japan Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The USA have 13 wins from their last 19 meetings against Japan, with four matches ending in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup saw the USWNT win 3-1 en route winning the title.

The USA have won their last four games, having lost three on the bounce before their current run.

Japan's last six games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Japan are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win against USA in ten attempts since the 2012 Algarve Cup.

The USWNT have scored at least twice in their last seven games against Japan.

USA Women form guide: W-W-W-W-L; Japan form guide: L-L-L-W-W

USA Women vs Japan Women Prediction

The USA are the favourites to defend their SheBelieves Cup crown as they continue their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Japan, meanwhile, started their campaign on a losing note against Brazil, and their task is about to get much more difficult, as they square off against the world champions. Another defeat will put them out of the reckoning to win the tournament.

The USWNT have not been at their best in recent months but should still have too much firepower for Japan. USA should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Japan

USA Women vs Japan Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - USA to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Half-time/Full-time result: USA/USA

