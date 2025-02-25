USA Women vs Japan Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025

USA Women and Japan Women battle for three points in the final game of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday at the Snapdragon Stadium in California.

The hosts are fresh off a 2-1 victory over Australia over the weekend. Lynn Biyendolo and Michelle Cooper gave Emma Hayes' side a two-goal lead midway through the second half. Michelle Heyman halved the deficit for Australia 10 minutes from time to threaten a comeback that never materialised.

Japan, meanwhile, thrashed Colombia 4-1. Momoko Tanikawa and Mina Tanaka put them 2-0 up within the opening 10 minutes before Linda Caicedo pulled one back in first-half injury time. Maika Hamano and Tanaka scored after the break to complete the rout.

The wins left both USA and Japan joint-top of the standings with six points apiece.

USA Women vs Japan Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 41 times, with the USA winning 32 and losing just once.

Their most recent meeting in August saw the USWNT claim a 1-0 extra time victory in the Olympic Games quarter-final.

Japan are unbeaten in their last six games, winning five.

The USWNT are on a 22-game unbeaten run, winning 16.

The USA have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games.

Form guide: Japan: W-W-W-D-W; USA: W-W-W-D-W

USA Women vs Japan Women Prediction

The USA are five-time defending champions of the SheBelieves Cup and have to win this one to retain their crown. The Stars and Stripes have arguably not been at their best despite winning their opening two games.

Japan, meanwhile, have been more dominant, and their impressive goal difference means a draw will be enough for them to win a maiden SheBelieves tournament. Nadeshiko have managed just one win against the USWNT, which incredbly came at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup final. They will aim to deny their hosts another trophy.

Nevertheless, expect the USA to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Japan

USA Women vs Japan Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

