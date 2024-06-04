USA Women vs Korea Republic Women prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

USA Women welcome Korea Republic Women to Allianz Field for the second of their double-header friendly on Tuesday (June 4th). The game comes just four days after both sides faced each other in the first game last week.

Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson scored braces to guide the USWNT to a comfortable 4-0 victory in that game.

The USA will use this game to continue preparations for their 2024 Olympic Games campaign. They have two more friendlies lined up against Mexico and Costa Rica next month before kick-starting their sojourn in Paris. They have been drawn alongside Zambia, Germany and Australia in the Olympics.

USA Women vs Korea Republic Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USA Women

The USA are unbeaten in 16 head-to-head games, winning 12.

USA Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Korea Republic form guide: L-W-W-L-W

USA Women vs Korea Republic Women Team News

USA Women

Alex Morgan headlined the squad of 23 players Emma Hayes called up to dispute these friendlies.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic Women

Jang Sel-gi, Kim Jin-hui and Kwak Ro-yeong are ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Jang Sel-gi, Kim Jin-hui, Kwak Ro-yeong

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

USA Women vs Korea Republic Women Predicted XI

USA Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Casey Murphy (GK); Jenna Nighswonger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Emily Fox; Sam Coffey, Rose Lavelle; Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan, Crystal Dunn; Alex Morgan

Korea Republic Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Choi Ye Seul (GK); Hye-Ri Kim, Yoo-na Go, Hong Hye-ji; Hyo-Joo Choo, Cho So-hyun, Lee Geum-min, Ji So-yun; Choe Yu-ri, Kang Chae-rim; Choe Yu-ri

USA Women vs Korea Republic Women Prediction

Emma Hayes kick-started her tenure as the USWNT gaffer with a comfortable win. The 47-year-old named an experimental squad and admitted that there were still issues she had to address with her team ahead of the Olympics.

Korea Repubic were totally outplayed in the reverse fixture and are unlikely to pose much of a threat here. They will largely try to contain the threat posed by their hosts while trying to catch them on the break.

Alex Morgan might lead the line, having been left on the bench for the entirety of the first game. Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing the USWNT to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: USA Women 5-0 Korea Republic Women