USA Women vs Korea Republic Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Women's International Friendlies 2024 

USA Women and Korea Republic Women trade tackles in a women's international friendly on Saturday (June 1). The hosts will look to build on the penalty shootout victory over Canada in the She Believes Cup final.

Adriana Leon put the Canadians in front in the 40th minute, but Sophia Smith scored a second-half brace to put the USWNT ahead by the 68th minute. Leon completed her brace from the spot to draw level in the 86th minute to prompt penalties. The USA eventually triumphed 5-4 in the shootout.

Korea, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 victory over the Philippines in a friendly in April. Choo Hyo-Joo and Choe Yu-Ri scored first-half goals to put them two goals up at the break before Angela Beard halved the deficit in the 74th minute.

USA Women vs Korea Republic Women Head-to-Head

The USA are unbeaten in 15 head-to-head games, winning 11. Their most recent meeting in October 2021 saw the USA claim a 6-0 victory in a friendly.

USA Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Korea Republic form guide: W-W-L-W-D

USA Women vs Korea Republic Women Team News

USA Women

Emma Hayes named 23 players to her first squad as the USWNT manager.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic

Jang Sel-gi, Kim Jin-hui and Kwak Ro-yeong are ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Jang Sel-gi, Kim Jin-hui, Kwak Ro-yeong

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

USA Women vs Korea Republic Women Predicted XIs

USA Women (4-2-3-1): Casey Murphy (GK); Jenna Nighswonger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Emily Fox; Sam Coffey, Rose Lavelle; Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan, Crystal Dunn; Alex Morgan

Korea Republic (3-4-2-1): Choi Ye Seul (GK); Hye-Ri Kim, Yoo-na Go, Hong Hye-ji; Hyo-Joo Choo, Cho So-hyun, Lee Geum-min, Ji So-yun; Choe Yu-ri, Kang Chae-rim; Choe Yu-ri

USA Women vs Korea Republic Women Prediction

The USWNT begin a new era with Emma Hayes in charge. The 47-year-old is taking charge after 12 years as Chelsea manager and is fresh off leading the Blues to a fifth consecutive Women's Super League title. Hayes will hope to kickstart her tenure with a victory in preparation for the Summer Olympics.

South Korea, for their part, didn't book their spot in Paris but will look to secure a first win against the USA. Expect the Emma Hayes era to start off with a comfortable victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: USA Women 4-0 Korea Republic Women