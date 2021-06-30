USA Women vs Mexico Women prediction, preview, team news and more | WNT Send-Off Series 2021

Ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month, the USA Women take on Mexico Women at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Friday.

The match will form part of their final preparations before heading to Japan.

The game will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. The last time they met was back in February 2020 in a CONCACAF Olympic qualifier, with USA Women coming away as 4-0 winners.

Vlatko Andonovsky's side are on a 34-game unbeaten run dating back to January 2019. Friday's game should be a good confidence booster ahead of the Olympics.

Mexico, on the other hand, have had a torrid time of late, winning only one of their last five games. Monica Vergara has called-up 21 players for the Send-Off Series against the USA.

Even though Friday's game is all but a formality, El Tri Femenil will do their best to make it competitive.

The USA women's national team are favorites to win the gold medal at the Olympic Games and this match will be a good way to warm up before the campaign begins.

USA Women vs Mexico Women Head-to-Head

USA Women are overwhelming favorites based on their head-to-head record going into Friday's game. The USA have won 37 of their previous 39 meetings against Mexico.

Goals from Rose Lavelle, Christen Press and a brace from Samantha Mewis were enough to secure a 4-0 victory the last time the two sides met in February last year.

USA Women Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Mexico Women Form Guide: W-D-D-L-L

USA Women vs Mexico Women Team News

Tobin Heath is still recovering from an injury

USA Women

Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz are recovering from injuries and are unavailable for the game. But the duo are expected to be fit for the start of the Olympic Games on 21 July.

Apart from that, Vlatko Andonovsky will have a full strength squad going into the game on Friday.

Injured: Tobin Heath, Julie Ertz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico Women

Stephany Mayor will captain the Mexico Women against the USA on Friday. The forward is the most capped player in the side, as well as the top-scorer.

Alison Gonzalez scored in Mexico's 5-1 defeat against Japan last time out and is likely to keep her place in the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA Women vs Mexico Women Predicted XI

USA Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher; Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Kelley O'Hara; Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis; Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, Alex Morgan

Mexico Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emily Alvarado; Jocelyn Orejel, Bianca Sierra, Karina Rodriguez, Cristina Ferral; Rebecca Bernal, Diana Garcia; Maria Sanchez, Stephany Mayor, Belen Cruz; Alison Gonzalez

USA Women vs Mexico Women Prediction

This game should be an easy victory for USA Women. Vlatko Andonovsky will hope that his side can come out of it unscathed in terms of injuries ahead of the Olympics.

We predict USA Women will resoundingly win the game.

Prediction: USA Women 5-0 Mexico Women

