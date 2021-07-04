USA Women vs Mexico Women prediction, preview, team news and more | WNT Send-Off Series 2021

USA Women are back in action with another fixture this week as they take on Mexico Women as a part of their bid to prepare for the Olympics next month. USA Women have an excellent squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Mexico Women have struggled in recent weeks and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. The Mexicans are capable of holding their own and will be intent on pulling off an upset on Monday.

USA Women, on the other hand, have been in excellent form this year and will look to make the most of their purple patch this summer. The women's team has excellent players in its ranks and its big names will want to prove their mettle this week.

USA Women vs Mexico Women Head-to-Head

USA Women have a predictably exceptional record against Mexico Women and have scored 38 matches out of a total of 40 games played between the two teams. Mexico Women have managed only one victory against USA Women and will need to step up in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a comprehensive 4-0 victory for USA Women. Christen Press scored a brace on the day and will want to replicate her heroics on Monday.

USA Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Mexico Women form guide: L-L-L-D-D

USA Women vs Mexico Women Team News

USA Women have a strong squad

USA Women

Tobin Heath has made a full recovery from her injury and also found the back of the net against Mexico Women last week. Julie Ertz remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Julie Ertz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico Women need to be at their best

Mexico Women

Mexico Women have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to be at their best in this match. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team against USA Women.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA Women vs Mexico Women Predicted XI

USA Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher; Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Kelley O'Hara; Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis; Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, Alex Morgan

Embrace the work. Enjoy the journey 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZqGpbqI7J5 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 3, 2021

Mexico Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emily Alvarado; Jocelyn Orejel, Bianca Sierra, Karina Rodriguez, Cristina Ferral; Rebecca Bernal, Diana Garcia; Maria Sanchez, Stephany Mayor, Belen Cruz; Alison Gonzalez

USA Women vs Mexico Women Prediction

USA Women have one of the most impressive squads in women's football at the moment and have brilliant players at their disposal. The likes of Christen Press and Alex Morgan can be lethal on their day and will want to find the back of the net this week.

Mexico Women have several defensive issues to solve and will need to put up a robust and united front. USA Women are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: USA Women 3-0 Mexico Women

