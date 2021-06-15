USA Women vs Nigeria Women prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 WNT Summer Series

Women's football is back in action with another round of matches this week as Nigeria Women take on USA Women at the Austin FC Stadium on Thursday. USA Women have been impressive in recent weeks and hold the upper hand in this game.

Nigeria Women have blown hot and cold in recent weeks and will have to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Portugal Women over the weekend and will want to pull off an upset in this fixture.

USA Women, on the other hand, are in excellent form at the moment and are riding high on confidence. The home side edged Jamaica Women to a 4-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Head-to-Head

USA Women have a flawless record against Nigeria Women and have won all three matches played between the two teams. Nigeria Women have never defeated USA Women in an official fixture and have a point to prove in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2015 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for USA Women. Nigeria Women gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch in this match.

USA Women form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Nigeria Women form guide: D-L-W-W-W

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Team News

USA Women have a strong squad

USA Women

Manchester United star Tobin Heath picked up an injury last month and has been ruled out of the competition. Carli Lloyd returned to the fold for her side earlier this year and is available for this game.

Injured: Tobin Heath

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nigeria Women need to be at their best

Nigeria Women

Nigeria Women have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will need all the resources at their disposal. The away side is likely to set up on the counter against a strong opponent.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Predicted XI

USA Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jane Campbell; Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson, Alana Cook, Kelley O'Hara; Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis, Carli Lloyd; Lynn Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan

Nigeria Women Predicted XI (3-5-2): Tochukwu Oluehi; Glory Ogbonna, Onyinyechi Zogg, Chidinma Okeke; Toni Payne, Rita Chikwelu, Ariyo, Ikechukwu Uche; Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction

USA Women have built a formidable squad over the past year and the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have eased what could have been a tricky transition. The hosts have a well-rounded side and have proven their mettle in recent months.

Jamaica Women have pulled off some impressive results in recent weeks but have their work cut out for them in this match. USA Women are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: USA Women 3-1 Nigeria Women

