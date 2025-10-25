USA Women vs Portugal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

The USA Women and Portugal Women will trade tackles in an international friendly on Sunday (October 26th). The game will be played at Pratt and Whitney Stadium.
The game will be the second of the double-header friendlies between the two nations in this window. Portugal claimed a comeback 2-1 victory in the first game in midweek.
Rose Lavelle broke the deadlock just three seconds into the game to seemingly put the USWNT on course for a routine win. However, Diana Gomes equalized four minutes before the break. Fatima Pinto scored in the 72nd minute to help A Selecção das Quinas complete the turnaround and claim a surprise victory.
The USA have another friendly lined up against New Zealand in this window before facing Italy in a double-header friendly next month. This will be Portugal's last game in this window before facing The Netherlands and Brazil in the next window.
USA Women vs Portugal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides. The USA have 10 wins to their name, Portugal were victorious once while one game was drawn.
- The USWNT's last seven games have produced three goals or more.
- Portugal have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games.
- The USA have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight games.
- Ths USA dropped one spot to second place in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings. Portugal dropped one place to 23rd spot.
- The USA form guide: L-W-W-W-W Portugal form guide: W-L-D-L-D
USA Women vs Portugal Women Prediction
The USA would have been disappointed to have seen their five-game winning run ended last time out. They have an opportunity to bounce back immediately and are the heavy favorites to emerge victorious.
Portugal claimed a shock first head-to-head victory at the 12th time of asking. The size of the shock they registered is highlighted by the fact that the Iberians were on an eight-game winless run prior to that win (six losses).
Barring another unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We expect the hosts to claim a multi-goal victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: USA Women 4-0 Portugal Women
USA Women vs Portugal Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - USA Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - The USA to win both halves