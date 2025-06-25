The USA and the Republic of Ireland square off in an international women's friendly on Thursday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
The hosts will look to build on their 4-0 thrashing over Jamaica in a friendly three weeks ago. Allyson Sentnor's first-half brace gave the USWNT a 2-0 lead at the break. Lynn Biyendolo bagged a brace of her own off the bench in the second half to complete the rout.
Ireland, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Slovenia in the UEFA Women's Nations League. Saoirse Noonan's 19th-minute strike settled the contest.
Thursday's clash is the first of a double-header friendly between the two teams.
USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The USA have won all seven games against Ireland.
- Their most recent clash in April 2023 saw the USA win 1-0 in a friendly.
- The USA have kept clean sheets in all seven head-to-head games.
- Five of Ireland's last seven games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Five of the USA's last six games have produced at least three goals.
- Form guide: USA: W-W-L-W-L; Ireland: W-W-W-W-L
USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Prediction
The USA won the Olympic Games and were seemingly on an upward trajectory until their loss to Japan in the de facto SheBelieves Cup final. They have won three of four games since then, with their last two victories seeing them score seven times without reply.
Ireland, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on an automatic promotion to League A in the Nations League and won their last four games. Their final match in that run against Slovenia was to decide the group winner and Ireland had to settle for second spot despite finishing level on points with ther visitors. Their 4-0 thrashing in the reverse fixtue in Koper.
The USWNT have a 100% record in this fixture, so Emma Hayes' side should keep this run going with a multi-goal victory and also keep clean sheet.
Prediction: USA 4-0 Ireland
USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Betting Tips
Tip 1 - USA to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals