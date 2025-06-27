USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2025 

The USA and the Republic of Ireland trade tackles in the second game of their women's double-header international friendly on Sunday at TQL Stadium, Ohio.

The hosts will look to build on their 4-0 victory they registered in the first friendly on Thursday. USWNT were two goals up at the break, thanks to goals from Avery Patterson and Samantha Coffey. Rose Lavelle made it 3-0 eight minutes into the second half before Alyssa Thompson completed the rout 10 minutes later.

The USA have another friendly lined up with Canada next week, while Ireland won't be in action again until facing Belgium in a UEFA Women's Nations League relegation playoff tie in October.

Trending

USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The USA have won all eight head-to-head games.

The USA have kept clean sheets in all eight head-to-head games.

Six of the USWNT's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Ireland's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.

The USWNT have won four of their last five games, losing one.

Five of Ireland's last seven games have seen one side fail to score.

Form guide: USA: W-W-W-L-W; Ireland: L-W-W-W-W

USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Women Prediction

The USA comprehensively thrashed Ireland this week and will look to build on that at the weekend. The win means they have won their last three games scoring 11 times without reply. The USWNT will be heavily fancied to extend their winning streak and are the overwhelming favourites.

Ireland, for their part, saw their four-game winning streak snapped with the aforementioned defeat. They have lost all eight head-to-head games against the USWNT, highlighting the gulf in class between the two sides.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: USA 4-0 Republic of Ireland

USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - USA to win both halves

Tip 5 - USA to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More