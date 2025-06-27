USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2025 

The USA and the Republic of Ireland trade tackles in the second game of their women's double-header international friendly on Sunday at TQL Stadium, Ohio.
The hosts will look to build on their 4-0 victory they registered in the first friendly on Thursday. USWNT were two goals up at the break, thanks to goals from Avery Patterson and Samantha Coffey. Rose Lavelle made it 3-0 eight minutes into the second half before Alyssa Thompson completed the rout 10 minutes later.
The USA have another friendly lined up with Canada next week, while Ireland won't be in action again until facing Belgium in a UEFA Women's Nations League relegation playoff tie in October.
USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The USA have won all eight head-to-head games.
- The USA have kept clean sheets in all eight head-to-head games.
- Six of the USWNT's last seven games have produced at least three goals.
- Five of Ireland's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The USWNT have won four of their last five games, losing one.
- Five of Ireland's last seven games have seen one side fail to score.
- Form guide: USA: W-W-W-L-W; Ireland: L-W-W-W-W
USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Women Prediction
The USA comprehensively thrashed Ireland this week and will look to build on that at the weekend. The win means they have won their last three games scoring 11 times without reply. The USWNT will be heavily fancied to extend their winning streak and are the overwhelming favourites.
Ireland, for their part, saw their four-game winning streak snapped with the aforementioned defeat. They have lost all eight head-to-head games against the USWNT, highlighting the gulf in class between the two sides.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: USA 4-0 Republic of Ireland
USA Women vs Republic of Ireland Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - USA to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - USA to win both halves
Tip 5 - USA to score over 1.5 goals