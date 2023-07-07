USA Women vs Wales Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9, 2023 

USA Women and Wales Women square off in friendly on Sunday (July 9). The USWNT have not been in action since a 1-0 win over Ireland in a friendly in April. Alana Cook's 43rd-minute strike was the difference between the two teams.

Wales, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Portugal. Telma Encarnacao broke the deadlock in the 50th minute for the Portuguese before Rachel Lowe levelled matters in the 73rd. V

latko Andonovski will use this game to continue preparations for his side's title defence at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The four-time champions have been grouped alongside Portugal, Vietnam and Netherlands in Group E.

Wales, meanwhile, did not qualify for the World Cup and will instead use the game in preparation for their return to competitive action in the UEFA Women's Nations League in September.

USA Women vs Wales Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

The USA are on an eight-game winning run, keeping six clean sheets.

Five of Wales' last six games have produced less than three goals.

USA have led at half-time in their last six games

Wales are on a six-game unbeaten streak, drawing four.

USA have kept a clean sheet in their last four friendlies.

USA Women vs Wales Women Prediction

The USA are the most successful nation in women's football, and the Stars and Stripes are well-positioned to defend their world title. The four-time world champions have not been at their optimal best in recent months but will look to head into Australia/New Zealand on a nine-game winning streak.

Wales, meanwhile, might not have qualified for the World Cup, but the Dragons have been on an upward trajectory and are on a six-game unbeaten streak. They will relish the opportunity to face the best team in the world and have nothing to lose.

USA have an abundance of quality in their ranks, so barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Wales

USA Women vs Wales Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - USA to win both halves

