USM Alger vs Young Africans Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

USM Alger will play host to Young Africans at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

USM Alger vs Young Africans Preview

Who will succeed RS Berkane of Morocco as the new CAF Confederation Cup champion? The response is expected by the weekend. USM Alger are in search of their first continental title and are on the verge of success following their result from the first leg. The hosts defeated Young Africans 2-1 and are hoping to finish the job at home.

USMA finished behind South African side Marumo Gallants in Group A (12-11 pts) before dispatching ASFAR 4-3 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. Their next victims were Cote D’Ivoire’s Asec Mimosas, who succumbed to the Algerians 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Young Africans failed to exploit their home advantage in Dar es Salaam. They were widely expected to prevail over the visitors considering their brilliant form. However, a 32nd-minute strike from Aymen Mahious forced the hosts on the defensive as they struggled to get their act together. USM Alger snatched the winner two minutes after Young Africans’ equaliser.

Wananchi have never won the CAF Confederation Cup either but have been outstanding so far in this year’s edition. The Tanzanians defeated Rivers United of Nigeria 2-0 in the quarterfinals. They then bested Marumo Gallants 4-1 home and away in the semi-finals to qualify for their first-ever final of the competition.

USM Alger vs Young Africans Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met three times, with USM Alger winning twice and Young Africans once.

USM Alger were runners-up in the CAF Champions League against TP Mazembe in 2015.

USM Alger have won all of their last five home matches.

Young Africans have won four times and lost once in their last five away matches.

USM Alger have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their most recent five matches while Young Africans have won four times and lost once.

USM Alger vs Young Africans Prediction

With four and three goals respectively, Khaled Bousseliou and Zineddine Belaïd are the leading scorers of the hosts and remain the most impressive attacking threats.

Fiston Kalala Mayele of Young Africans is currently the tournament’s top scorer with seven goals while Kennedy Musonda has netted thrice. The hosts need to watch out for the duo.

USM Alger are expected to win due to the favourable scoreline and home advantage.

Prediction: USM Alger 3-1 Young Africans

USM Alger vs Young Africans Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – USM Alger

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: USM Alger to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Young Africans to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes