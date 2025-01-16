Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Utrecht will host AZ Alkmaar at Stadion Galgenwaard on Saturday in the 19th round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will have a significant task on their hands as they go up against a side in impeccable form.

Utrecht picked up an important three points in a 2-1 victory over Feyenoord in their first game of the year before replicating that scoreline against Waalwijk in the domestic cup during the week. The hosts have been one of the surprise performers of the season, currently sitting in third place behind only defending champions PSV Eindhoven and record champions Ajax.

The visitors’ comfortable 2-0 victory over Ajax in the cup this midweek marked the seventh win in their 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions. AZ have been in stellar form in the last couple of months after enduring a poor spell of five losses in six league games from late September till early November.

Maarten Martens' men were disappointed to drop points late in the day last time out in the league in a 2-2 draw away at PSV and will be keen to continue their run when they make the trip to Utrecht.

Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 93 previous occasions going into this weekend's fixture. Utrecht have won 33 of those meetings, and 18 have ended in draws while AZ have won the remaining 42.

Five of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have ended in draws.

Both teams have been in fine attacking form in their recent meetings, with Utrecht scoring 20 and AZ scoring 22 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have conceded 19 goals in 18 league games this season. Only Ajax (17) and PSV (15) have conceded less.

Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Both teams are in fine form at the moment and are closely matched going into the weekend. Utrecht will, however, need to improve on their recent defensive lapses to avoid defeat.

AZ Alkmaar will be boosted by their strong form when they head to central Holland this weekend. They have, however, struggled for results on the road over the past few months and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Utrecht 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of their last eight matchups)

