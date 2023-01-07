Utrecht vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

Utrecht will welcome Feyenoord to the Stadion Galgenwaard on matchday 15 of the Eredivisie on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts have not been in action since ending 2022 with a comfortable 4-0 victory at Volendam in November. Taylor Booth, Bas Dost, Sander van de Streek and Can Bozdogan found the back of the net in the rout.

Feyenood, meanwhile, also claimed maximum points in a 5-1 win of their own over Excelsior at home. Kenzo Goudmijn gave the visitors a shock lead in the fourth minute, but Sebastian Szymanski leveled matters seven minutes later. Orkun Kokcu scored a brace and Szymanski completed his before Patrik Walemark put the icing on the cake.

The victory propelled Arne Slot's side to the summit of the standings with 33 points, three points ahead of second-placed Ajax. Utrecht, meanwhile, are seventh with 24 points after 14 games.

Utrecht vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 110 previous occasions. Feyenoord lead 62-18, while 30 games have been drawn.

Their most recent meeting in April 2022 saw Feyenoord claim a 2-1 home win.

Seven of their last eight head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Utrecht are on a five-game winning run across competitions and scored at least wice in each win.

Feyenoord have the second-best away record in the league, claiming 16 points fom seven games.

Five of Feyenoord's last six games haven't produced three goals.

Utrecht vs Feyenoord Prediction

The title race is heating up at the summit, so there's little margin for error. Feyenoord will look to maintain their lead but will have their work cut out against an in-form Utrecht side.

The hosts are in the hunt for European qualification and will be keen to keep up their pre- 2022 FIFA World Cup form.

Both sides have enough quality to score, but Feyenoord should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Utrecht 1-2 Feyenoord

Utrecht vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score 2+ goals

