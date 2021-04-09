Utrecht vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Utrecht and Feyenoord will trade tackles at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday, with three points at stake in the Eredivisie.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 4-1 whitewash away to ADO Den Haag. The goals were shared among four different players, with three coming in the first half.

Feyenoord secured a 2-0 victory at home to Fortuna Sittard. Bryan Linseen and captain Steven Berghuis scored second-half goals to help Dick Advocaat's side secure all three points.

Just one place separates the two sides on the table. Utrecht are currently in seventh spot, having garnered 43 points from 27 games. Feyenoord are in fifth place on 51 points.

Utrecht vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 46 occasions in the past, with Feyenoord boasting a much better record.

The Rotterdam outfit have 26 wins and 13 draws to their name, while Utrecht were victorious on seven previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 29 November 2020 when goals from Mark van der Maarel and Lutsharel Geertruida produced a 1-1 draw.

Utrecht have been in fine form of late, with eight wins registered in their last 11 league matches. Feyenoord have drawn four of their last seven Eredivise fixtures.

Utrecht form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Feyenoord form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Utrecht vs Feyenoord Team News

Utrecht

The hosts have five players sidelined through injury. Sylian Mokono, Justin Hogoma, Remco Balk, Reda Akmum (knee) and Christopher Mamengi (hamstring) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, defender Tommy St. Jago tested positive to COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Rene Kake.

Injuries: Sylian Mokono, Justin Hogoma, Remco Balk, Christopher Mamengi, Reda Akmum

COVID-19: Tommy St. Jago

Feyenoord

Feyenoord will be without three players for the trip to Venlo. Nicolai Jorgensen has been sidelined with an ankle injury, while midfielder Bart Nieuwkoop is a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Furthermore, both Orkun Kokcu and Luis Sinisterra tested positive to COVID-19 and are in self-isolation.

Injury: Nicolai Jorgensen

Doubtful: Bart Nieuwkoop

COVID-19: Orkun Kokcu, Luis Sinisterra

Utrecht vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eric Oelschalaegel (GK); Django Warmerdam, Willem Janssen, Banaissa Benamar, Hidde ter Avest; Joris van Overeem, Bart Ramselaar, Adam Maher; Othman Boussaid, Gyrano Kerk, Mimoun Mahi

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic, Lutsharel Geetruida; Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linseen, Robert Bozenik, Steven Berghuis

Utrecht vs Feyenoord Prediction

This fixture will pit two of the league's best attacks against one another. While Feyenoord have one of the best defenses in the league, they are bound to be tested by an in-form Utrecht.

The two sides will be difficult to separate but we are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors in an action-packed encounter.

Prediction: Utrecht 2-3 Feyenoord