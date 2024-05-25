Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2023-24

FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles square off in the final of the Eredivisie Conference League playoff on Sunday (May 26). The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a 3-1 comeback win at the same venue on Thursday.

Tobias Lauritsen broke the deadlock for Sparta Rotterdsm in the 38th minute, but Ryan Flamingo drew the game level three minutes later. Sam Lammers and Victor Jensen scored second-half goals to complete the comeback for Utrecht.

Go Ahead, meanwhile, qualified with a 2-1 comeback away win over NEC Nijmegen in the playoff semifinal. All three goals came in the second half. Kodai Sano gave NEC the lead in the 57th minute before Finn Stokkers and Philippe Rommens found the back of the net to complete Go Ahead's comeback.

Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head

Utrecht have 27 wins from their last 57 head-to-head games with Go Ahead, who have 15 wins. Their most recent clash in April saw Utrecht claim a 2-1 home win.

Utrecht form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Go Ahead Eagles form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles Team News

Utrecht

Jeppe Okkels and Tim Handwerker are ruled out with injuries, while Kevin Gadellaa and Anthony Descotte are doubts.

Injury: Tim Handwerker, Jeppe Okkels

Doubtful: Kevin Gadellaa, Anthony Descotte

Suspension: None

Go Ahead Eagles

Mats Deijl is injured. Oliver Valaker Edvardsen is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Mats Deijl

Doubtful: Oliver Valaker Edvardsen

Suspension: None

Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XIs

Utrecht (4-2-3-1): Vasilios Brkas (GK); Souffian El Karouani, Mark van der Maarel, Ryan Flamingo, Hiide ter Avest; Zidane Iqbal, Can Bozdogan; Othman Boussaid, Jens Toornstra, Taylor Booth; Sam Lammers

Go Ahead Eagles (4-2-3-1): Jeffrey De Lange (GK); Bas Kuipers, Gerrit Nauber, Joris Kramer, Luca Everink; Philippe Rommens, Evert Linthorst; Soren Tengstedt, Jakob Breum, Bobby Adekanye; Victor Edvardsen

Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Utrecht are the pre-game favourites, and playing at home gives them an extra edge. Ron Jans' side have won eight of their last nine league games at home.

Meanwhile, five of Go Ahead's last six league games have produced at least three goals, but they have won just one of their last eight head-to-head games, losing four, with Utrecht.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Utrecht 3-1 Go Ahead