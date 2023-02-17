Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2023

Utrecht will host PSV Eindhoven at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday in another round of the Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain on the hunt for European football. They were beaten 2-0 by 10-man Vitesse in their last league outing and will be gutted to have come away with nothing after having the numerical advantage for much of the second half.

Utrecht sit seventh in the league table with 33 points from 21 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

PSV have enjoyed a strong run in the league this season and will fancy themselves among the title contenders. They carried out a 6-0 demolition of Groningen in their last league game, scoring five of those goals in the second half before suffering a 3-0 away defeat to Sevilla in their UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday.

The visitors sit fourth in the Eredivisie standings with 42 points from 21 games. They are four points behind Feyenoord at the top of the table and will look to reduce that gap on Sunday.

Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Utrecht and PSV. The hosts have won just five of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 37 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

PSV have scored 55 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only the defending champions Ajax (59) have scored more.

Only two of Utrecht's six league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Four of the Boeren's five league defeats this season have come away from home.

Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Utrecht's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won four of their last five games on home turf and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

PSV are unbeaten in their last three league games and have lost just one of their last seven in the competition. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should have enough to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Utrecht 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

