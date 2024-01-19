Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Utrecht will host PSV Eindhoven at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have had an overall disappointing campaign but have begun picking up points in recent weeks and are now pushing for the top half of the pile. They played out a goalless draw against struggling Vitesse last time out and had presentable opportunities to score in either half but failed to convert.

Utrecht sit 13th in the table with 18 points picked so far and will be looking to add to that tally come Sunday.

PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, are enjoying an outstanding campaign and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of their first Eredivisie title since the 2017-18 campaign. They picked up a dominant 3-1 win over Excelsior in their last league outing before beating Twente by the same scoreline in the KNVB Beker days later.

The visitors sit atop the Eredivisie standings with 51 points from an obtainable 51. They will be looking to continue their brilliant form when they play this weekend and strengthen their grip at the top.

Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 110 meetings between Utrecht and PSV. The hosts have won just 13 of those games while the visitors have won 74 times. There have been 23 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

PSV are the highest-scoring side in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of 57.

Utrecht have picked up seven points on home turf in the league this season. Only Vitesse (6) have picked up fewer.

The Boeren have the best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of seven.

Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Utrecht are winless in their last three games although they have lost just one of their last 11 competitive outings. They are unbeaten in their last six games at the Stadion Galgenwaard and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

PSV are on a three-game winning streak and have won all 17 of their league outings this season. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the league leaders win this one.

Prediction: Utrecht 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)