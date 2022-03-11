Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Utrecht are set to play PSV Eindhoven at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Utrecht come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Kees van Wonderen's Go Ahead Eagles in the league. A first-half goal from midfielder Luuk Browers for Go Ahead Eagles was cancelled out by a second-half goal from French attacker Moussa Sylla for Utrecht.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, beat Frank Wormuth's Heracles 3-1 in their most recent Eredivisie game. Goals from midfielder Joey Veerman, experienced Israeli forward Eran Zahavi and talented attacker Cody Gakpo secured the win for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven. Swedish striker Samuel Armenteros scored the consolation goal for Heracles.

Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost four and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with PSV Eindhoven beating Utrecht 4-1. Goals from Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, Brazilian centre-back Andre Ramalho, Japanese attacker Ritsu Doan and Austrian right-back Phillipp Mwene sealed the deal for PSV Eindhoven. Centre-back Mike van der Hoorn scored the consolation goal for Utrecht.

Utrecht form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-D-L-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-L

Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Utrecht will be without Japanese midfielder Naoki Maeda and young left-back Christopher Mamengi. There are doubts over the availability of French left-back Arthur Zagre. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Rene Hake is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Naoki Maeda, Christopher Mamengi

Doubtful: Arthur Zagre

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Andre Ramalho and Argentine striker Maximiliano Romero. There are doubts over the availability of New Zealand international Ryan Thomas, American midfielder Richard Ledezma and Austrian right-back Phillipp Mwene.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho

Doubtful: Phillipp Mwene, Ryan Thomas, Richard Ledezma

Suspended: None

Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Utrecht Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabian de Keijzer, Hidde ter Avest, Mike van der Hoorn, Mark van der Maarel, Django Warmerdam, Adam Maher, Joris van Overeem, Moussa Sylla, Sander van de Streek, Bart Ramselaar, Anastasios Douvikas

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel, Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare, Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Joey Veerman, Carlos Vinicius

Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Utrecht are currently 7th in the Eredivisie, and have won two of their last five league games. It looks increasingly likely that they will finish the season in the top half of the table.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, and have won their last four league games. They are two points behind league leaders Ajax, and given Ajax's slight dip in form in recent weeks, Roger Schmidt's men will be hoping to do the unlikely.

PSV Eindhoven for the win.

Prediction: Utrecht 0-1 PSV Eindhoven

