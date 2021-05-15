Utrecht vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Utrecht will lock horns with PSV at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday in an enticing Eredivisie fixture.

PSV have given champions-elect Ajax a run for their money this season and look set to finish in at least third place in the table. They are currently second and have amassed a total of 71 points from 33 games, having lost just four games so far.

Utrecht have done fairly well in the 2020-21 campaign, collecting 52 points from 33 matches played so far. They are unbeaten in their last five encounters and played out a 0-0 draw with Sparta Rotterdam in their most recent league fixture.

Utrecht vs PSV Head-to-Head

Utrecht and PSV have faced each other 45 times so far. Utrecht have won just five games, while PSV have prevailed in 34 games. Six matches have resulted in a stalemate.

In the last encounter between Utrecht and PSV, Eindhoven ran out 2-1 winners at their home stadium. Young sensations Donyell Malen and Mohammed Ihatarren scored for the hosts, while Mimoun Mahi bagged a consolation for the away team.

Utrecht form guide in Eredvisie: D-W-W-D-D

PSV form guide in Eredvisie: W-W-D-W-W

Utrecht vs PSV Team News

Utrecht

Centre-forward Mimoun Mahi is out with meniscus irritation. Rene Hake will have all other players at his disposal for the clash against PSV.

Injured: Mimoun Mahi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🔸 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐦𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

🔸 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐲𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧

🔸 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐤𝐩𝐨



Provisional Squad @OnsOranje 🇳🇱 #EURO2020 — PSV (@PSV) May 14, 2021

PSV

PSV have a long list of injured players going into Sunday's encounter. Mario Goetze and Eric Gutierrez will miss the game with muscle injuries.

Timo Baumgartl, Mauro Junior and Maximiliano Romero are out with knee issues, while Richard Ledezma is still recuperating from an ACL tear.

Ryan Thomas is out with an ankle problem. The game comes too soon for Mohammed Ihatarren, who is recovering from an illness.

Injured: Mario Goetze, Eric Gutierrez, Timo Baumgartl, Mauro Junior, Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma, Ryan Thomas, Mohammed Ihatarren

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Utrecht vs PSV Predicted XIs

Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eric Oelschlagel; Hidde Ter Avest, Marc van de Maarel, Willem Janssen, Django Warmerdam; Adam Maher, Sander van de Streek, Joris van Overeem; Othman Boussaid, Gyrano Kerk, Eljero Elia

PSV Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo; Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Phillip Max; Yorbe Vertessen, Ibrahim Sangare, Marco Van Ginkel, Cody Gakpo; Donyell Malen, Noni Madueke

Utrecht vs PSV Prediction

PSV have a better roster and have certainly been the better side throughout the campaign, making them favorites to win this affair.

Utrecht will have to be at their absolute best to challenge PSV, who should be able to see off their threat on Sunday.

Prediction: Utrecht 1-3 PSV