Utrecht vs Sparta Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Utrecht and Sparta Rotterdam will battle for three points in the penultimate matchday of the Eredivisie on Wednesday (May 14th). The game will be played at Stadion Galgenwaard.

The home side will be hoping to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to Twente over the weekend. Michel Vlap broke the deadlock in the 21st minute while Daan Rots doubled the hosts' lead in the 57th minute to help the Enschede outfit claim all three points.

Sparta, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 away win over an already-relegated Almere City. All three goals came after the break, with Mitchell van Bergen, Mike Eerdhuijzen and Kristia Hlynsson scoring a goal each to inspire the victory.

The win saw them climb to 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 38 points from 32 games. Utrecht are fourth on 62 points.

Utrecht vs Sparta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Utrecht have 40 wins from the last 95 head-to-head games. Sparta Rotterdam were victorious 33 times, while 22 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Utrecht claimed a 4-1 away win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Utrecht's last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Sparta are unbeaten in their last five away games (three wins).

Six of Utrecht's last seven home games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Utrecht have won four of their last five home games (one loss).

Utrecht vs Sparta Prediction

Utrecht saw their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League take a major hit with their loss to Twente last time out.

That defeat ended Domstedelingen's five-game unbeaten run, wherein they won four games. However, they still have a shot at making the top three and securing UCL football for the first time in their history. They are just three points behind third-placed Feyenoord and need to win here to keep pace with the De Kuip outfit.

Feyenoord's Rotterdam rivals Sparta also have continental aspirations of their own, as they are just one point behind Sittard in the final UEFA Conference League playoff spots.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Utrecht 2-0 Sparta

Utrecht vs Sparta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Utrecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

