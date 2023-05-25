Uzbekistan U20 vs Guatemala U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26, 2023 

Uzbekistan U20 and Guatemala U20 battle for three points in a 2023 FIFA U-20 Group A fixture on Friday (May 26).

Uzbekistan are coming off a thrilling 2-2 comeback draw against New Zealand. They fell to a two-goal deficit, courtesy of first half strikes from Ben Wallace and Jay Herdman. Abbosbek Fayzullayev halved the deficit six minutes into the second half before substitute Sherzod Esanov levelled matters in the third minute of injury time.

Guatemala, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat to hosts Argentina. Alejo Veliz scored his second goal of the tournament in the 17th minute. Luka Romero and Maximo Perrone added second-half goals to ease the South Americans into the knockouts.

The defeat left the North Americans rooted to the bottom of the group, and they're yet to register their first points of the tournament. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, are one point better off in third spot.

Uzbekistan U20 vs Guatemala U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Uzbekistan's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Guatemala are aiming to match or surpass their record in 2011 that saw them progress to the Round of 16.

Uzbekistan made the quarterfinals in their two previous appearances at the U-20 World Cup, in 2013 and 2015.

Uzbekistan have conceded at least twice in their last three games and in four of their last five.

Guatemala's last three games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Uzbekistan U20 vs Guatemala U20 Prediction

Guatemala are on the verge of elimination and need to secure a win to have any hopes of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.

Uzbekistan showed great determination to claw back from a two-goal deficit against New Zealand to boost their qualification hopes. A win here will give them a significant edge as one of the best third-placed teams or even usurp New Zealand in second pot.

The game is likely to be keenly contested, but the Asians should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 2-1 Guatemala

Uzbekistan U20 vs Guatemala U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Uzbekistan to score over 1.5 goals

