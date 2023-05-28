Uzbekistan U20 vs Israel U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th May 2023

Uzbekistan U20 will take on Israel U20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in the FIFA U20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan U20 vs Israel U20 Preview

Both teams are through to the round of 16 after finishing second with four points each in their respective groups. Uzbekistan defeated Guatemala 2-0 in their last game to seal their spot behind Group A leaders Argentina while Israel edged Japan 2-1 in Group C. They scored five and four goals respectively in their group campaigns.

It would have been a disappointing tournament for the White Wolves if they had crashed out in the group stage considering their pedigree in the competition. They boast five appearances in the FIFA U20 World Cup and have reached the quarterfinals twice in 2013 and 2015. Uzbekistan and Israel are yet to meet in this category.

Considered the minnows of the group, Israel have exceeded expectations in Argentina. They look confident and seasoned despite the fact that they are debuting in the competition. Israel and the Dominican Republic are the only two teams among the 24 appearing for the first time at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup.

They are expected to deploy their disruptive and energetic pattern against Uzbekistan to snatch a historic ticket to the quarterfinals. The strategy worked against Japan, billed as outright favorites in their clash, but succumbed to Israel’s breathless push. We are unsure if they will succeed against a more defensive Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan U20 vs Israel U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uzbekistan conceded four goals in the group stage but scored five in total.

Uzbekistan have conceded seven yellow cards so far in the tournament – one of the highest.

Uzbekistan won the AFC U-20 Asian Cup – their first and only title so far.

Israel conceded four goals and scored four times in the group stage.

Uzbekistan have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Israel have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Uzbekistan U20 vs Israel U20 Prediction

Shakhzodjon Nematjonov is Uzbekistan’s leading scorer with two goals but he is not the only attacking threat. Makhmudjon Makhamadjonov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Sherzod Esanov have scored one goal each.

Hapoel Tel Aviv midfielder Omer Senior has been responsible for Israel’s creativity and has scored once. Dor Turgeman and Roy Navi have also netted one goal each.

Uzbekistan’s well-organized defense and general discipline could give them an edge, and we expect them to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Uzbekistan U20 2-1 Israel U20

Uzbekistan U20 vs Israel U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Uzbekistan U20

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Uzbekistan U20 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Israel U20 to score - Yes

