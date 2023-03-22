Uzbekistan vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Uzbekistan and Bolivia lock horns at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia, for a friendly on Friday (March 24). The White Wolves begin preparations for next year's Asia Cup, having sealed their place in the Qatar showpiece following an impressive campaign in the qualifiers.

Manager Srecko Katanec has named 25 players for this month's double header, including prolific forward Eldor Shomurodov, who has scored 33 goals. He needs just one more to equal Maxim Shatskikh's Uzbekistan record. Olympic Tashkent defender Saidazamat Mirsaidov is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Bolivia, meanwhile, are looking to recover from a disastrous 2022, which saw them lose all five games. They started the year with defeats in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Colombia and Brazil, before losing to Senegal and Peru in friendlies.

Manager Gustavo Costas has selected 26 players for their friendlies against Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia this month, including record goalscorer Marcelo Martins.

He has struck 30 times for La Verde in 98 appearances and could become just the second player in Bolivia's history to reach a century of caps by the end of this month. There are six uncapped players in the squad as well.

Uzbekistan vs Bolivia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Uzbekistan and Bolivia.

Bolivia have failed to win their last six games, losing all of them, and failing to score in their last four.

Uzbekistan have lost just one of their last ten games, winning eight.

Uzbekistan have kept six clean sheets in their last seven games, including their last two.

Having drawn their last game to Russia, Uzbekistan could fail to win consecutive games for the first time since October 2021.

Uzbekistan vs Bolivia Prediction

Uzbekistan had a much better 2022 than Bolivia. They also boast a strong attacking unit backed up by a stoic defence that makes them favourites to prevail.

Bolivia have gone through a rough patch lately, producing anaemic displays across departments. There's no reason to believe that La Verde could beat the in-form White Wolves.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 2-0 Bolivia

Uzbekistan vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uzbekistan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

