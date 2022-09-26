Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2022

Uzbekistan will host Costa Rica at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in a friendly on Tuesday (September 27).

The hosts are coming off a brilliant qualification campaign for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. They have been regular participants since 1996, with their best performance being a fourth-place finish in 2011. Uzbekistan's outstanding campaign in the qualifiers once again showed they remain one of the strongest teams in Central Asia.

The White Wolves beat Cameroon 2-0 on Friday in the first of three friendlies before their Asian Cup campaign next year. After their clash with Costa Rica, Uzbekistan will wrap up the year against Uganda. The hosts will hope to test their mettle against Costa Rica, who could give them a formidable challenge.

Costa Rica have qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. The Central American team reached the quarterfinals – their best performance –in Brazil in 2014. However, they failed to live up to expectations in the next edition in Russia, crashing out in the group stage.

In their first of two warm-up games ahead of the Mundial, Los Ticos and South Korea played out a 2-2 draw on Friday. However, they were handicapped by the expulsion of Estaban Alvarado. Manager Luis Fernando Suarez has said that he's expecting a tough challenge from Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uzbekistan are yet to lose or draw a game this year across six outings – five competitive and one friendly.

Uzbekistan have scored 19 goals in this period, conceding thrice - against Kyrgyzstan (1) and Uganda (2).

United Arab Emirates are the team Uzbekistan have faced the most (17 times) followed by South Korea (16) and Qatar (14).

Costa Rico have played nine games this year, winning seven, drawing one and losing one – against Panama.

Uzbekistan have won their last five games, while Costa Rica boast three wins, a draw and a loss in the same period.

Form Guide: Uzbekistan: W-W-W-W-W; Costa Rica: W-W-L-W-D.

Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica Prediction

It’s unclear why Los Ticos picked this friendly, having been in blistering form and qualifed for the World Cup.

Pundits opined that Costa Rica needed a stronger and more world-class opposition than Uzbekistan ahead of the World Cup. Nevertheless, both teams are in good shape and will likely produce a stalemate.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 1-1 Costa Rica

Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Uzbekistan to score first – No

Tip 4: Costa Rica to score - Yes

