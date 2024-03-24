Uzbekistan host Hong Kong at the Milliy Stadium in Tashkent on Tuesday (March 26) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, meeting for the second time in a week.

On Thursday, the White Wolves came away with a 2-0 win from Hong Kong as second-half goals from Eldor Shomurodov and Rustam Ashurmatov earned them all three points.

With two wins and a draw from three qualifying matches, Uzbekistan are second in Group E, level with Iran on seven points but trail them on goal difference.

Hong Kong, who are yet to win a game in the second round of the qualifiers, are third with just a single point in the bag. Another setback will mathemtically end their chances of reaching the third round of qualifying.

The Dragons have been on a low ebb in 2024. Since beating China 2-1 in a friendly on New Year's Day, they've lost all four games. That includes three games at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where Hong Kong were knocked out in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan are unbeaten in 13 games. Following their last victory, head coach Srecko Katanec might play the same XI.

Uzbekistan vs Hong Kong Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the two sides before, with Hong Kong never beating Uzbekistan, losing five times.

Hong Kong have failed to score in three games to Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan have won their last two clashes with Hong Kong 2-0.

Uzbekistan are unbeaten in 13 games, winning eight.

Uzbekistan have scored at least twice in all three qualifying games in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Hong Kong have lost their last four games and have won just once in their last eight

Uzbekistan vs Hong Kong Prediction

Uzbekistan have never lost to Hong Kong before and come into the fixture on a 13-game unbeaten run. The Dragons Team, by comparison, are going through a rough patch and lack the quality to compete with the White Wolves.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 3-0 Hong Kong

Uzbekistan vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uzbekistan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No