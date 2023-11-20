Uzbekistan vs Iran Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023 

Iran visit the Milliy Stadium in Tashkent on Tuesday to face Uzbekistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to build on their resounding opening-day win.

Team Melli routed Hong Kong 4-0 on Thursday to make an emphatic start to their campaign. Star striker Sardar Azmoun struck twice inside the opening 15 minutes before Mehdi Taremi and Ramin Rezaeian added two more late on to complete the rout.

Ranked 21st in the world, Iran are looking to qualify for the World Cup for the fourth time in a row and a seventh time overall.

Uzbekistan, too, began their campaign in Group E on a winning note. The White Wolves overcame Turkmenistan 3-1 on Thursday. Meylis Durdyyev put the Greens in front in the 44th minute, but Uzbekistan fired back after the break through a double from Otabek Shukurov and a stoppage-time goal from Eldor Shomurodov.

Unlike Iran, Uzbekistan have never qualified for the World Cup, but their resounding opening day win gives them a springboard to launch a successful campaign that could culminate in a historic appearance at the 2026 edition.

Uzbekistan vs Iran Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Uzbekistan and Iran have met 12 times in history with Team Melli winning 10 times and losing just once

Uzbekistan's only ever win over Iran came in November 2012, when the White Wolves eked out a narrow 1-0 win in a World Cup qualifier

Uzbekistan have won their last three international games: 2-0 vs Vietnam, 2-1 vs China and 3-1 vs Turkmenistan

Iran have won their last nine games and remain unbeaten in ten. Team Melli are yet to lose a game in 2023

Uzbekistan's Otabek Shukurov has scored in their last two games

Iran's Sardar Azmoun is looking to score in his fourth successive game

Uzbekistan vs Iran Prediction

This one's tough, as both sides are in a good run of form and boast quality squads. Uzbekistan's poor head-to-head record, though, makes them the underdogs here. The White Wolves could give Iran a tough run for their money, but expect Team Melli to eventually prevail.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 1-2 Iran

Uzbekistan vs Iran Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iran

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes