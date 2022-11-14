Uzbekistan vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022

Central Asian neighbors Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will lock horns at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent on Wednesday (November 16) in a friendly.

Uzbekistan missed the flight to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing out in the third round of the qualifiers in the AFC zone. The White Wolves finished five points behind leaders Saudi Arabia in Group D but made up for that by cruising through their 2023 AFC Cup qualifier group.

With three wins from three, Srecko Katanec's side finished top with nine points to seal their place in the Asia Cup for the eighth straight time. In their last outing, though, Uzbekistan saw their long unbeaten run end following a dramatic 2-1 loss to Costa Rica, who scored twice in stoppage time.

Eldor Shomurodov put them in front in the 25th minute, but Anthony Hernandez and Kendall Waston scored in the 92nd and 94th minutes respectively to turn the game on its head.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan, ranked 113 in the world, saw their wait for a first appearance at a major international tournament continue following a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign. Without a victory in ten games, the Hawks finished bottom of Group D. They also got thrashed 8-0 by world champions France in their last qualifying game.

However, Magomed Adiyev's side made up for that by winning promotion to League B in the UEFA Nations League after cruising through their group. With four wins and 13 points from six games, Kazakhstan topped Group 3 by three points, despite losing 3-0 to second-placed Azerbaijan on the final day.

Uzbekistan vs Kazakhstan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Uzbekistan have won two of their last six clashes against Kazakhstan, losing just once.

Half of their clashes have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in their last meeting on March 11, 2007.

Kazakhstan's 3-0 defeat to Azerbaijan in their last game snapped their five-game unbeaten run.

Uzbekistan's 2-1 loss to Costa Rica was their first defeat in eight games, having won their previous seven.

Kazakhstan have failed to score in only two of their eight games this year.

Uzbekistan vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Uzbekistan have won their last five home games, so Kazakhstan will have their task cut off in Tashkent. However, given that this is only a friendly, the Hawks should come away with a draw.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 1-1 Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

