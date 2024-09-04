Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Uzbekistan welcome Korea DPR to Milliy Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday. The hosts have not been in action since playing out a goalless draw away to Iran in the last round of the qualifiers in June 2024.

Korea DPR, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Jordan in an international friendly in August.

Their last competitive game saw them claim maximum points with a 4-1 home win over Myanmar. They were three goals up at the break, with Il-song Ri breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute while Jo-Guk Ri scored a brace. The 22-year-old completed his hat-trick from the spot in the 88th minute. Wai Lin Aung scored what proved to be a consolation strike for the visitors.

The win saw Chollima advance to this stage as runners-up in Group B, having garnered nine points from six games. Uzbekistan qualified as runners-up in Group E, level on 14 points with group winners Iran.

Both nations have been drawn alongside the UAE, Qatar, Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 10 occasions in the past. Uzbekistan have seven wins to their name, Korea DPR were victorious once while two games were drawn.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides when Uzbekistan claimed a 4-0 victory in an international friendly.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Uzbekistan are unbeaten in their last 16 games in regulation time (10 wins).

Korea DPR form guide: L-D-W-W-L Uzbekistan form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Uzbekistan form guide: Korea DPR remained in the 110th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Uzbekistan climbed one spot to 61st place.

Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR Prediction

Uzbekistan have been on an impressive run of form over the last year. Their last defeat in regulation time came almost a year ago to the day against the USA in a friendly in September 2023. However, they lost on penalties to eventual champions Qatar in the 2024 Asian Cup quarterfinal.

Korea DPR, for their part, are aiming to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in their history.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 2-0 Korea DPR

Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

