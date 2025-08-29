Uzbekistan vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Uzbekistan will lock horns with Oman at the Stadion Olympic in their CAFA Nations League campaign opener on Saturday. The White Wolves, who are the co-hosts for this edition, finished as the runners-up in the inaugural edition in 2023.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. They were last in action in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in June and recorded a 3-0 triumph over Qatar. Azizbek Turgunboev broke the deadlock in the 28th minute while Eldor Shomurodov and Igor Sergeev added goals after the break.

The Reds secured a fourth-placed finish in the previous edition of the Nations League. They were winless in their two World Cup qualifiers in June. After a loss to Jordan, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Palestine.

Uzbekistan vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times in all competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having a 4-3 lead in wins.

They last met in the group stage of the 2023 CAFA Nations League, and the White Wolves recorded a 3-0 win.

The visitors have won just one of their last four competitive games, while playing two draws.

Three of the Reds' four wins in this fixture have been registered in international friendlies.

The hosts have kept four clean sheets in their last five competitive games.

The Reds have scored one goal apiece in four of their five competitive games in 2025.

The White Wolves have won their last three competitive home games while keeping clean sheets.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last five meetings against the Reds.

Uzbekistan vs Oman Prediction

The White Wolves have not suffered a home defeat in all competitions since 2023, with that loss registered against Iran in the final of the CAFA Nations League. Notably, they have a 100% home record in competitive meetings against the Reds, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

The Reds went winless in two games in June, scoring just one goal, and will look to bounce back here. Their only loss in the group stage of the 2023 edition was against the White Wolves.

The hosts head into the match in great form and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 2-0 Oman

Uzbekistan vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

