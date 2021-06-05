Uzbekistan vs Singapore prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Uzbekistan will play against Singapore in Group D of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Having won three of their last five games, the White Wolves are currently second in the group standings with nine points.

However, the last time they played a World Cup qualifier was back in November 2019. Since then, Uzbekistan have beaten Jordan and lost to Iraq in international friendlies.

Meanwhile, the Lions, who have played one more game than Uzbekistan, are in fourth-placed with seven points. Tatsuma Yoshida's side recently lost 4-0 to Palestine and they have conceded more goals than any other team in the group.

Unacceptable result & performance. Thank you to those who stayed up to cheer us from home. To those who’re mad, you have every right to. To those with words of support, we appreciate it 🙏🏼 time to move on & regroup for next game 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/CTEv4K1unc — GQ7 (@gabrielquak7) June 4, 2021

Uzbekistan vs Singapore Head-to-Head

The two countries have played against each other thrice, with Singapore losing all three. In their most recent encounter, the Lions lost 1-3 at the Singapore National Stadium.

Ikhsan Fandi scored the only goal for the home team while Odil Ahmedov and Eldor Shomurodov netted for the away side.

Uzbekistan form guide (including friendlies): L-W-W-L-W

Singapore form guide (including friendlies): L-D-W-L-L

Uzbekistan vs Singapore Team News

Uzbekistan

The White Wolves' national team coach Vadim Abramov announced his 28-men squad in late May. Ahmedov is set to captain his side in the upcoming game and will feature alongside Genoa's Shomurodov as well as Gangwon FC's Rustamjon Ashurmatov.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Singapore

The Lions have no injury concerns after their disappointing defeat to Palestine. However, captain Hariss Harun pulled out of the squad at the 11th hour due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, striker Fandi and veteran defender Safuwan Baharudin have been ruled out due to injuries. The trio did not travel to Riyadh in the first place and will miss the game.

Injured: Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hariss Harun

Uzbekistan vs Singapore Predicted XI

Uzbekistan (4-1-4-1): Abduvohid Nematov (GK); Islom Tukhtakhujaev, Oleg Zoteev, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev; Odil Ahmedov; Ikrom Aliboev, Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Eldor Shomurodov

Singapore (4-4-2): Izwan Mahbud (GK); Madhu Mohana, Irfan Fandi, Baihakki Khaizan, Shakir Hamzah; Nazrul Nazari, Shahdan Sulaiman, Anumanthan Kumar, Faris Ramli; Gabriel Quak, IIhan Fandi

Uzbekistan vs Singapore Prediction

The Singapore national team are likely to continue their losing streak against Uzbekistan, who are ranked 86th by FIFA. By the end of this round of World Cup qualifiers, only eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the next stage of the competition.

Yoshida's side need to win all their remaining games to have a chance of qualifying for next year's World Cup.

Not the result we hoped for but we have to pick ourselves up for the next match. Thank you to all the fans for your support - we go again. 🇸🇬 #ONESTRONG pic.twitter.com/rCjZrLPvFr — FAS (@FASingapore) June 4, 2021

We expect Uzbekistan to be too strong for Singapore on this occasion.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 3-0 Singapore

