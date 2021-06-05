Uzbekistan vs Singapore prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Uzbekistan will play against Singapore in Group D of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.
Having won three of their last five games, the White Wolves are currently second in the group standings with nine points.
However, the last time they played a World Cup qualifier was back in November 2019. Since then, Uzbekistan have beaten Jordan and lost to Iraq in international friendlies.
Meanwhile, the Lions, who have played one more game than Uzbekistan, are in fourth-placed with seven points. Tatsuma Yoshida's side recently lost 4-0 to Palestine and they have conceded more goals than any other team in the group.
Uzbekistan vs Singapore Head-to-Head
The two countries have played against each other thrice, with Singapore losing all three. In their most recent encounter, the Lions lost 1-3 at the Singapore National Stadium.
Ikhsan Fandi scored the only goal for the home team while Odil Ahmedov and Eldor Shomurodov netted for the away side.
Uzbekistan form guide (including friendlies): L-W-W-L-W
Singapore form guide (including friendlies): L-D-W-L-L
Uzbekistan vs Singapore Team News
Uzbekistan
The White Wolves' national team coach Vadim Abramov announced his 28-men squad in late May. Ahmedov is set to captain his side in the upcoming game and will feature alongside Genoa's Shomurodov as well as Gangwon FC's Rustamjon Ashurmatov.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Singapore
The Lions have no injury concerns after their disappointing defeat to Palestine. However, captain Hariss Harun pulled out of the squad at the 11th hour due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, striker Fandi and veteran defender Safuwan Baharudin have been ruled out due to injuries. The trio did not travel to Riyadh in the first place and will miss the game.
Injured: Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Hariss Harun
Uzbekistan vs Singapore Predicted XI
Uzbekistan (4-1-4-1): Abduvohid Nematov (GK); Islom Tukhtakhujaev, Oleg Zoteev, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev; Odil Ahmedov; Ikrom Aliboev, Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Eldor Shomurodov
Singapore (4-4-2): Izwan Mahbud (GK); Madhu Mohana, Irfan Fandi, Baihakki Khaizan, Shakir Hamzah; Nazrul Nazari, Shahdan Sulaiman, Anumanthan Kumar, Faris Ramli; Gabriel Quak, IIhan Fandi
Uzbekistan vs Singapore Prediction
The Singapore national team are likely to continue their losing streak against Uzbekistan, who are ranked 86th by FIFA. By the end of this round of World Cup qualifiers, only eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the next stage of the competition.
Yoshida's side need to win all their remaining games to have a chance of qualifying for next year's World Cup.
We expect Uzbekistan to be too strong for Singapore on this occasion.
Prediction: Uzbekistan 3-0 Singapore
