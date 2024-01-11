Uzbekistan vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Uzbekistan and Syria will battle for three points in the AFC Asian Cup on Saturday.

Uzbekistan booked their spot in the tournament as Group C winners in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Syria qualified as Group A winners in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The White Wolves are coming into the tournament on the back of a 1-0 victory over Palestine in their final warm-up friendly last week. Bobur Abdikholikov scored the match-winner in the 79th minute.

Syria, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Malaysia in a friendly last week. They went behind to Arif Aiman's 39th-minute strike but drew level through Pablo Sabbag in the 70th minute. Ibrahim Hesar put them ahead four minutes later while Paulo Josue equalized in the 78th minute.

Syria are making their seventh appearance in the Asian Cup while Uzbekistan are participating for the eighth time. Both sides have been drawn in Group B alongside Australia and India.

Uzbekistan vs Syria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Syria have three wins to their name, Uzbekistan were victorious on two occasions, while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in November 2020 when Syria claimed a 1-0 victory in a friendly.

The last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Uzbekistan's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Syria have won just one of their last five games (two losses).

Uzbekistan are on a seven-game unbeaten streak (five wins).

Uzbekistan vs Syria Prediction

Uzbekistan are the favorites in this game and their positive run of form means they will fancy their chances of getting all three points. Srečko Katanec's side are second-favorites to progress from the group behind Australia and a win here would put them on course for the knockout stages.

Syria have their work cut out for them if they are to get something from this game. The Qasioun eagles have struggled coming into the tournament and have never made it out of the group stage in their previous six appearances.

We are tipping Uzbekistan to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 3-1 Syria

Uzbekistan vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Uzbekistan to score over 1.5 goals