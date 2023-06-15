Uzbekistan vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2023

Uzbekistan host Tajikistan at the Milliy Stadium in Tashkent on Saturday in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup.

The White Wolves have won both their games in the competition thus far, beating Oman 3-0 before a 2-0 defeat of Turkmenistan to sit comfortably atop Group A.

With qualification to the finals secured, head coach Srecko Katanec could rest some of his key players here ahead of the showpiece clash next week. This includes former AS Roma striker Eldor Shomurodov, who bagged a brace in their win over Turkmenistan.

Tobol striker Igor Sergeyev, who has 17 goals in 66 games, could come in place of Shomurodov. Pakhator Tashkent midfielder Odiljon Hamrobekov is also in contention to start, after being named on the bench last time out.

Tajikistan are second in Group A of the cup with two points in two games, having drawn in both their of outings thus far. The Persian Lions drew 1-1 with both, Turkmenistan and Oman, and sit in second place.

Although they can't mathematically qualify for the finals anymore, Petar Segrt's side are aiming to reach the third-place playoffs. Anything but a win could jeopardize their chance, though, as Turkmenistan and Oman are just a point off them. The winner of that tie, if there is one, can usurp them into second place.

Uzbekistan vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have clashed 10 times before, with the former winning on five occasions.

Tajikistan's only two wins over Uzbekistan came back in 1996 in the Asia Cup qualifiers, picking up a pair of 4-0 wins back then.

Uzbekistan have won their last four games in a row over Tajikistan.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan meet for the first time since September 2020.

Uzbekistan are unbeaten in their last six games, and have won their last two without conceding.

Uzbekistan have conceded just one goal in four matches this year.

Tajikistan are winless in their last six games, but have lost just once during this period.

Tajikistan have scored just one goal in each of their last three games.

Uzbekistan vs Tajikistan Prediction

Uzbekistan have a terrific record in the fixture while their form this year has been solid too, thanks to their stoic backline. Tajikistan are hard to beat but lack the quality of their neighbors and could lose to them for a fifth time in a row.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 2-0 Tajikistan

Uzbekistan vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No

