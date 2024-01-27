Uzbekistan vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th January 2024 

Uzbekistan and Thailand lock horns at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar for their last-16 clash in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday.

With five points in three group matches, Uzbekistan finished second in Group B. Starting their campaign with a goalless stalemate to Syria, the White Wolves beat India 3-0 in their next game and then held Australia to a 1-1 draw on matchday three.

For the sixth time in a row, the Central Asian side managed to reach the knockout stages of the competition and will be eager to continue their run by overcoming Thailand.

The War Elephants also collected five points in Group F to finish second. A 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in their opener was followed by a 0-0 draw with Oman and then another goalless stalemate with Saudi Arabia on matchday three.

After going out in the group stages for five editions in a row, Thailand are now into the knockout stages for their second consecutive appearance.

Uzbekistan vs Thailand Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the sides before, and interestingly, this fixture has never produced a draw

Uzbekistan have won five times over Thailand and lost on six occasions

Uzbekistan have won their last two clashes with Thailand, a pair of 2-0 wins, first in a friendly game in June 2017 and then in the Asian Cup in June 2022

Thailand, along with Qatar, are the only sides that kept a clean sheet in all three group fixtures at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Uzbekistan are unbeaten in their last 10 international games after losing consecutively in their previous two

Uzbekistan are ranked 68th in the world; Thailand are on 113th

Uzbekistan vs Thailand Prediction

Uzbekistan have more experience in the Asian Cup than Thailand and are currently on a better run of form too, unbeaten in their last 10 games. The War Elephants have reached here by virtue of a resolute defense, and will sit deep once again to keep their opponents at arm's length.

It will be close, but expect the White Wolves to narrowly prevail.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 1-0 Thailand

Uzbekistan vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uzbekistan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No