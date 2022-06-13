Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Asia Cup qualifiers 2022-23

Uzbekistan play host to Thailand at the Markaziy Stadion in Group C of the 2023 AFC Asia Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

The game has all the makings of an absorbing contest as both sides are currently tied on six points at the top of the group standings.

Uzbekistan continued their fine string of performances as they claimed a comfortable 4-0 victory over the Maldives on Saturday.

This followed a similar 3-0 win over Sri Lanka when the sides squared off in last week’s group opener.

Uzbekistan have now won each of their last five games across all competitions, dating back to a 1-0 loss to Georgia in last November’s friendly fixture.

Similarly, Thailand maintained their 100% record in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers last time out when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka.

Prior to that, Alexandré Pölking’s side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Maldives in their group opener on June 8.

Thailand are now unbeaten in all but one of their last 14 games across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and two draws in that time.

Uzbekistan vs Thailand Head-To-Head

Thailand head into Tuesday as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides. Uzbekistan have picked up four wins in that time.

Uzbekistan Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Thailand Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Uzbekistan vs Thailand Team News

Uzbekistan

The hosts boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns after coming out unscathed from their win over Maldives last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Thailand

Like the hosts, Thailand head into the game with no injury or suspension concerns, giving manager Alexandré Pölking the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Uzbekistan vs Thailand Predicted XI

Uzbekistan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Utkir Yusupov; Khozhiakbar Alizhonov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Farrukh Sayfiev; Otabek Shukurov, Odildzhon Khamrobekov; Dostonbek Khamdamov, Azizbek Amanov, Jaloliddin Masharipov; Eldor Shomurodov

Thailand Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Siwarak Tedsungnoen; Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Tristan Do, Sarach Yooyen; Weerathep Pomphan, Pathomphol Charoenrattanapirom; Bordin Phala, Thitipan Puangchan, Teerasil Dangda, Phitiwat Sukjitthammaku

Uzbekistan vs Thailand Prediction

With the top spot in the group standings up for grabs, we anticipate a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other. Uzbekistan and Thailand head into the game in similar form and we predict the spoils will be shared as they settle for a point apiece.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 1-1 Thailand

