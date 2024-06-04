Uzbekistan vs Turkmenistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024

Uzbekistan host Turkmenistan at the Milliy Stadium in Tashkent on Thursday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With the top two positions in Group E already sealed following Iran and Uzbekistan's progress, this is essentially a dead rubber.

The White Wolves have won thrice in four games and drawn once to accumulate 10 points, a staggering nine more than third-placed Turkmenistan.

Ranked 143rd in the world, the Emerald Green saw their wait for a first World Cup appearance continue following a disastrous run in the second round of the qualifiers. In fact, they are yet to win a game, having drawn once and lost thrice in four outings thus far.

However, Mergen Orazow's side will draw inspiration from their 5-0 drubbing of Greenland in a friendly game last weekend, as they aim to win once before wrapping up their qualifier campaign next week.

Uzbekistan have called up 23 players for this month's double-header against Turkmenistan and Iran, including key striker Eldo Shomurodov, who has 40 goals for the side in 71 games. Olympic Tashkent midfielder Abdurauf Buriev is the only uncapped player in the squad and is in line to make his international debut for the White Wolves.

Uzbekistan vs Turkmenistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the sides in the past, with Uzbekistan boasting an overwhelming record of nine wins over Turkmenistan, who have beaten them just once in history.

Turkmenistan's only ever victory over Uzbekistan came way back in 1992 in the Central Asian Cup, when the Emerald Green earned a 1-0 win.

Uzbekistan have won their last six games to Turkmenistan, netting 16 goals and conceding only thrice.

In four official games this calendar year, Turkmenistan have lost thrice and won once, although that victory came in their most recent outing, a 5-0 shellacking of Greenland on 1 June.

Uzbekistan are unbeaten in 14 games, last suffering a loss in September 2023 against USA (3-0).

Uzbekistan are ranked 64th in the world while Turkmenistan are in 143rd place.

Uzbekistan vs Turkmenistan Prediction

Uzbekistan are on a great run of form over the last nine months and boast a terrific record against Turkmenistan. Barring an implosion, the White Wolves should win this one easily.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 3-0 Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan vs Turkmenistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No