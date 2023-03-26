Uzbekistan vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

Uzbekistan and Venezuela clash at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for an international friendly on Tuesday as both sides look to build on their latest win.

The White Wolves beat Bolivia earlier this week at the same venue, as Eldor Shomurodov's 36th-minute strike was enough to hand them the victory.

Having sealed qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup next year, the Central Asian side continued their preparations for the tournament, winning their third friendly of the last five since the conclusion of the qualifiers.

Venezuela were also victorious in their first game of the month, beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 on Friday. First-half goals from Josef Martinez and Salomon Rondon gave Red Wine a two-goal cushion before the break, while Salem Al-Dawsari pulled one back for the Green Falcons midway through the second half.

After wrapping up their disastrous 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, there's been a visible improvement in Venezuela's performance, and although Jose Pekerman left his post last year, the Saudi win showed Fernando Batista has picked things up from where the Argentine left off.

Venezuelan skipper Tomas Rincon is inching closer to his nation's all-time appearance record of 127 caps by Juan Arango as the Sampdoria star is only five away from surpassing it.

Uzbekistan vs Venezuela Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

Venezuela have won five of their last seven games, including each of their last two.

Venezuela have scored at least twice in each of their last four friendly games (10 in total).

Uzbekistan have kept a clean sheet in their last three games.

Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov has scored three of his side's last four games and needs just one more to claim his side's all-time scoring record for himself. He currently shares it with Maxim Shatskikh - 34 goals each.

Venezuela have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games.

Uzbekistan vs Venezuela Prediction

Both teams are on a good run of form right now and have scored a couple of goals in their last few games. We expect this to be an entertaining affair, with plenty of goal-mouth action that might end in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 2-2 Venezuela

Uzbekistan vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

