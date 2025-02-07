Valencia 0-5 Barcelona: Blaugrana player ratings as Ferran Torres hat trick sees Cules batter their way into the semifinal

A Ferran Torres hattrick helped Barcelona thrash Valencia 5-0 at the Mestalla to book their place in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey. The win sees the Catalan giants move two within two games of their second trophy of the Hansi Flick era.

Ferran Torres scored against his former side in the third minute after being found by Alejandro Balde before doubling his and his side's tally in the 17th minute after he buried a rebounded Lamine Yamal strike. Fermin Lopez got in on the action in the 23rd minute after he finished a beautiful Pedri assist. Ferran Torres completed his hat trick in the 30th minute after captain Raphinha set him up to see Blaugrana head into the break 4-0 up.

Trending

The Barcelona captain was back at it after the break and set up Lamine Yamal just before the hour mark to complete a 5-star rout of the hosts.

Barcelona player ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny- 8/10

The veteran keeper had a quiet game against Valencia. He managed one save and six recoveries in the dominant win.

Joules Kounde- 7.5/10

The French defender was fabulous in the game for the Catalan victors. He completed 97% of his 100 passes and won five of nine duels.

Eric Garcia- 8/10

The Spanish defender was solid for Barcelona in Valencia's 5-0 battering. He completed the most passes in the game (130), made four recoveries, and won four of six duels.

Pau Cubarsi- 7/10

The young defender was decent before he was taken off at halftime. He made two clearances and completed 97% of the 63 passes he attempted.

Alejandro Balde- 7.5/10

The Spanish defender had a fabulous game for Barcelona. He assisted with Ferran Torres' opener and made four recoveries.

Frenkie de Jong- 8/10

The Dutch midfielder was impressive for Barcelona. He was the most accurate passer to play more than 45 minutes, completing 98% of his 105 passes and making six recoveries.

Pedri- 8/10

The midfielder had a fabulous game for Blaugrana. He was the most fouled player on the pitch, getting fouled four times, and he won the most duels in the match (nine).

Lamine Yamal- 8.5/10

Lamine Yamal continues to shine under Hansi Flick. The 17-year-old scored another goal in this game, striking the woodwork once and creating two chances.

Fermin Lopez- 8/10

Fermin Lopez had a solid game against Valencia. He bagged a goal for his side and created a chance but lost nine duels( the most in the game).

Raphinha- 8.5/10

The Brazilian was phenomenal, as always, for the Catalan side. He bagged two assists, setting up Ferran Torres for his hat trick and Lamine Yamal in a game where he created three chances in the battering of Valencia.

Ferran Torres- 9.5/10

Ferran Torres was nigh unplayable for Barcelona. He bagged a 30-minute hat trick despite managing the fewest touches of any player to play 90 minutes (30).

Barcelona substitutions

Gerard Martin- 7/10

The Spaniard came on at halftime and had a decent game for the Catalan side. He completed 25 of 29 passes, three recoveries, and won two duels.

Inigo Martinez- 7/10

The veteran defender came on at halftime and was solid for Blaugrana until the end of the game. He completed 96% of his 51 passes and won three of four duels.

Daniel Olmo- 6/10

The Spanish midfielder did not have his best game after coming on for the Catalan side as a substitute. He lost all three duels he entered, was dispossessed twice, and misplaced five passes after coming on for 26 minutes.

Marc Casado- 6/10

Marc Casado had a decent game after coming on for the final 26 minutes. He completed 89% of his 38 passes and made two recoveries in the game.

Hector Fort- 6/10

The Spanish defender came on late and completed 93% of his 15 passes while winning three of six duels in the final 11 minutes of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback