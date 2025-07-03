Valerenga vs Fredrikstad Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Valerenga will host Fredrikstad at Intility Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a win and push higher up the league table after what has been a slow start to the season.

Valerenga’s 2-0 win over Strømsgodset last weekend marked only their fourth win of the league season and puts them just three points shy of the drop zone after the first third of the season. The newly-promoted side have struggled to get consistent results so far this season, but will be optimistic going into the weekend and hope to string together a fine run of form in the coming weeks.

Fredrikstad are three points clear of Saturday's hosts in the league standings, but are in much worse form, having lost four and drawn one of their last five league outings. Aristokraten started the season in fine form, losing only one of their opening six games, but have now dropped to eighth place in the league table following their 1-0 defeat to Tromsø last time out.

Valerenga vs Fredrikstad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This weekend's meeting will mark the 57th edition of this fixture. Valerenga have won 20 of the previous 56 meetings, 13 have ended in draws, and Fredrikstad have won the remaining 23.

The hosts' last competitive win over Fredrikstad came during the 2011-12 season.

The visitors have scored an impressive nine goals across the last five editions of this fixture.

Bohemene have managed just two clean sheets in their last eight outings.

Fredrikstad have the joint-third-worst offensive record in the league with only 14 goals scored after 12 games. However, they have a better defensive record in the league than all but three sides with only 13 goals conceded so far.

Valerenga vs Fredrikstad Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend. Bohemene will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage but will need to be much better defensively to get all three points.

Aristokraten will be hoping to improve on their recent performances and get a much-needed win against a newly-promoted side this weekend. They have, however, lost their last three games on the road and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Valerenga 1-1 Fredrikstad

Valerenga vs Fredrikstad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four league games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the hosts’ last eight games)

