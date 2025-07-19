Valerenga vs Haugesund Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Seeking their first win of the Norwegian Eliteserien campaign, Haugesund visit Intility Arena to face Valerenga on Sunday. Geir Bakke’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five games against the visitors and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Ad

Valerenga failed to pull clear of the danger zone last Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bryne when both sides met at the Bryne Stadion.

Bakke’s side have failed to win four of their most recent five league matches, losing three and claiming one draw — with a 2-0 victory over Stromsgodset on June 29 being the exception.

Valerenga have picked up 15 points from their 14 matches so far to sit 12th in the Eliteserien table, two points above the dotted line.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Haugesund continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of KFUM last weekend.

Toni Korkeakunnas’ men have failed to win their 14 Eliteserien matches so far, losing 12 and picking up two draws to sit rock-bottom in the table with just two points from a possible 36.

Haugesund’s dire campaign has been owing to their struggles at both ends of the pitch, as they have netted just five goals and also hold the worst defensive record, having shipped 36 goals already.

Ad

Valerenga vs Haugesund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Valerenga boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Haugesund have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Valerenga have failed to win their last five home matches in the league, losing three and claiming two draws since March’s 3-1 victory over Viking.

Haugesund are without a win in their most recent 12 games across all competitions (10L, 2D) since beating Vidar 2-1 in the NM Cup on April 24.

Ad

Valerenga vs Haugesund Prediction

Valerenga have endured a topsy-turvy run of results this season but they will be backing themselves against a floundering Haugesund side who are yet to taste victory in the league.

That said, we predict Bakke's men will extend their dominance in this fixture and come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Valerenga 3-0 Haugesund

Valerenga vs Haugesund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valerenga to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in nine of Haugesund’s last nine away matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More