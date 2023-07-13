Valerenga vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15, 2023

Valerenga welcome Molde to the Intility Arena in the Eliteserien on Saturday (July 15).

Valerenga are winless in five league outings, losing four. They avoided a fifth straight defeat in the league last week by holding Tromso to a goalless draw. They returned to winning ways in the Norwegian Cup on Wednesday with a 3-2 home win over Brann.

Meanwhile, Molde are unbeaten in three league outings and are coming off a 2-0 home win over Bronn. They maintained their winning run in the Norwegian Cup on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Sarpsborg. They went three goals ahead in the 35th minute before conceding in the 72nd.

Valerenga vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 59 times across competitions since 1986, wiht Molde leading 34-17.

Molde had a league double over Valerenga last season, including a 2-1 away win in November.

Valerenga have won just one game at home this season, losing six.

Molde have suffered just one defeat in six away games against Valerenga.

Molde have outscored Valerenga 29-15 in the league and also have a superior defensive record, conceding 18 goals in 14 games to Valerenga's 19 .in 12 outings.

Seven of their last nine meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Valerenga have suffered three straight gome defeats, scoring twice and conceding six times.

Valerenga vs Molde Prediction

Valerenga are winless in five league outings and have lost six of their seven home games this season. They're winless in three meetings against Molde, including the last two.

Molde, meanwhile, have won two of their last three league outings without conceding. They have just two wins on their travels this season, though. Nonetheless, considering their dominance against Valerenga in recent meetings and their current form, Molde should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Valerenga 1-2 Molde

Valerenga vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Molde

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ola Brynhildsen to score or assist any time - Yes

