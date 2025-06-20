Valerenga vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Valerenga will welcome Molde to Intility Arena in the Eliteserien on Sunday. Both teams have three wins and 11 points from 10 league games thus far.

The hosts have registered just one win in their last five league games while suffering three defeats. Their unbeaten streak was ended after two games in their previous outing as they suffered a 2-1 away loss to Tromso in May. Elias Sørensen had equalized in the 67th minute, but Tromso bagged the match-winner just a minute later.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in all competitions, suffering four losses. They hosted Viking in their previous league outing and fell to a 1-0 loss. They met Swedish side Värnamo in a friendly last week and suffered a 3-2 loss.

Valerenga vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 61 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 35 wins. Bohemene have 17 wins and nine games have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a five-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, recording three wins. The last meeting between the two teams in the 2023 league campaign ended in a goalless draw.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Valerenga are winless in their last three home games, suffering two defeats.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six league games, with three wins and three losses apiece. Notably, they have kept two clean sheets in that period while failing to score in two games.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their last four league outings.

Valerenga vs Molde Prediction

Bohemene have won just two of their last 10 games, with both wins registered on their travels. They are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors, scoring two goals while conceding seven goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors have won just one of their last four Eliteserien games, failing to score in two. Notably, two of their three wins in the league this season have been registered away from home.

Considering the visitors' recent record in this fixture and away form this season, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Valerenga 1-2 Molde

Valerenga vs Molde Betiing Tips

Tip 1: Result - Molde to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

