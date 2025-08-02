Valerenga vs Sandefjord Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025 

Valerenga and Sandefjord will battle for three points in an Eliteserien round 16 clash on Sunday (August 4th). The game will be played at Intility Arena.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 7-2 thrashing away to Bodo/Glimt last weekend. Ulrik Saltnes and Isak Maataa scored either side of Mathias Grundetjern's seventh-minute strike to put Glimt 2-1 up at the break. Jens Hauge and Kasper Hogh scored either side of Aaron Olsen to make it 4-1 up just past the hour-mark. Odin Bjortuft, Sondre Fet and Patrick Berg scored one goal each to complete the rout.

Sandefjord, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 home win over Sarpsborg. They were two goals up at the break, with Evangelos Patoulidis and Stefan Sigurdarson scoring a goal each. Daniel Karlsbakk scored a second half brace of penalties to draw the game level with eight minutes left in regulation time. Robin Dzabic stepped off the bench in the 89th minute and scored a dramatic match-winner in the 14th minute of injury time.

The win left them in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 27 points from 15 games. Valerenga are 11th with 18 points to their name.

Valerenga vs Sandefjord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valerenga have 17 wins from the last 26 head-to-head games. Sandefjord were victorious seven times while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Sandefjord claimed a 2-1 home win.

The last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with six games witnessing goals at both ends.

Five of Sandefjord's last six league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Valerenga have won just one of their last six home games (three losses).

Sandefjord have lost their last five away games on the bounce.

Valerenga vs Sandefjord Prediction

Valerenga ended their five-game winless run at home in their most recent game in front of their fans. They have won four of the last five head-to-head games they have hosted.

Sandefjord have won three of their last four games (one loss). They have been potent in attack, having scored at least twice in six of their last eight games.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Valerenga 2-2 Sandefjord

Valerenga vs Sandefjord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

