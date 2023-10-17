Valerenga Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2023 

Valerenga Women welcome Real Madrid Women to the Intility Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League qualifier on Wednesday (October 18).

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 home win in the first leg last week. All three goals came in the first half, with Claudia Sanchez and Roxio Luna scoring either side of Felicia Rogic to guide the Spanish side to victory.

Real Madrid followed up their continental win with a seven-goal thriller at Granada Women in the Spanish Women's League. Sandi Toletti stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace in a 5-2 win for Las Blancas.

Valerenga, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a narrow 1-0 home win over Avaldsnes Women in the Norwegian Women's Toppserien. Stine Brekken scored the winner just before the break.

The Oslo outfit now turn their attention back to the continent as they seek to overcome a one-goal deficit. The winner of the tie will book their spot in the group stage of the Women's Champions League.

Valerenga Women vs Real Madrid Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Real Madrid have won all six games across competitions this season.

Eight of Valerenga's last 10 competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Real Madrid have scored at least twice in five of their six games across competitions this season.

Valerenga's defeat to Real Madrid is their sole loss in 10 games, winning seven.

Four of Real Madrid's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Valerenga Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction

Valerenga were heavy underdogs in the firs leg but gave a good account of themselves and left the Spanish capital with just a one-goal deficit. Nils Lexerod's side have already navigated two qualifying rounds to get to this stage and will believe they still have a chance in this tie.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have started the season on a bright note, winning all six games they have played across competitions. Alberto Toril's side would have been disappointed not to have held a more comfortable lead in the tie and will look to complete the job in Oslo.

Expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Valerenga 1-2 Real Madrid

Valerenga Women vs Real Madrid Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals