Valerenga Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025 

Valerenga Women and Wolfsburg Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Wednesday (October 15th). The game will be played at Intility Arena.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Brann at the same venue in the Toppserien. They raced into a two-goal lead by the sixth minute thanks to goals from Sara Horte and Karina Saevik, but were 3-2 down at the break with Signe Gaupset, Nea Lehtola and Lauren Davidson scoring a goal each for the visitors. Amalie Elkeland completed the rout for Brann in the second half.
Wolfsburg, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga. They were behind at the break to Klara Buhl's 27th-minute goal but drew level three minutes into the second half through Arianna Caruso's own goal. Momoko Tanikawa and Alara Sehitler scored a goal each for Bayern to seal the win.
Die Wölfinnen will now turn their focus to Europe and began their UWCL campaign with a 4-0 home win over PSG. Valerenga fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Manchester United in their last game in the competition.
Valerenga Women vs Wolfsburg Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Seven of Valerenga's last eight games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Wolfsburg's nine competitive games this term have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Four of Valerenga's last five games have produced less than nine corner kicks.
- Four of Wolfsburg's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- Wolfsburg are unbeaten in six prior clashes with Norwegian opposition (five wins).
Valerenga Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction
Valerenga were on a nine-game winning streak across competitions which was ended by Manchester United. They have now lost consecutive games and will be aiming to avoid making it three on the bounce.
Wolfsburg, for their part, had won six on the bounce before losing to Bayern - their second loss to the Bavarians this season. They enter this game as the favorites and will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points.
Backing the visitors to secure a victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Vaalerenga Women 1-3 Wolfsburg Women
Valerenga Women vs Wolfsburg Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Wolfsburg Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half