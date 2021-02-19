Valladolid vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21 

Real Madrid travel to Valladolid on Saturday, as Zinedine Zidane's men look to close the gap on Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Madrid are currently six points off their city rivals, having played a game more than Diego Simeone's side.

Los Blancos are currently on a three-game winning streak, and Zidane will be hoping that his side can make short work of a struggling Valladolid side.

Zidane will also have one eye on Real Madrid's upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Italian outfit Atalanta on Wednesday. With that in mind, he could ring in the changes for the match against Valladolid.

Valladolid have had a terrible campaign and find themselves in a relegation scrap at the moment, sitting 18th in La Liga.

Sergio Gonzalez' side have not won in their last six matches across all competitions. They will come up against one of the most in-form teams in the league on Sunday.

Zidane's men need a victory to get within three points of Atletico Madrid, and Valladolid should not be much of a problem for them on Sunday.

Valladolid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Advertisement

As expected, Real Madrid have dominated recent meetings between the two sides. Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against Valladolid.

Madrid have won four out of the last five clashes against the Albivioletas, drawing the other. Zidane's men came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Valladolid Form Guide: D-L-L-L-D

Real Madrid Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Valladolid vs Real Madrid Team News

Eden Hazard is not yet match fit

Valladolid

Valladolid will miss a host of players for the match on Sunday. Sergio's side will be without Javi Sanchez, Jawad El Yamiq, Kiko, Marcos de Sousa, Oscar Plano, Pablo Hervias and Raul Carnero through injury. Lucas Olaza was also suspended for the game.

However, Sergio will welcome back Joaquin Fernandez, Fede and Ruben Alcaraz from suspension.

Injured: Javi Sanchez, Jawad El Yamiq, Kiko, Marcos de Sousa, Oscar Plano, Pablo Hervias, Raul Carnero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Olaza

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane will also be without a good chunk of his first-team squad for Sunday's fixture. Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Eder Militao all miss out due to injury.

Advertisement

Dani Carvajal is a doubt for Sunday after pulling a muscle during the game against Valencia.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Eder Militao

Doubtful: Dani Carvajal

Suspended: None

Valladolid vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

🚨| Carvajal is set to miss the matches vs Valladolid, Atalanta, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Elche.



The player's goal is to be ready for the 2nd leg against Atalanta. @miguelitocope pic.twitter.com/wNpDztsFRX — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 15, 2021

Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Nacho Martinez, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez, Luis Perez; Jota, Fede, Kike Perez, Fabian Orellana; Shon Weissman, Sergi Guardiola

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho fernandez, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Valladolid vs Real Madrid Prediction

This should be a fairly straightforward game for Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's men have too much quality for a struggling Valladolid side.

We predict a comfortable Madrid victory.

Prediction: Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid