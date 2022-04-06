Valle Talleres de Cordoba vs Universidad Catolica prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Valle Talleres de Cordoba and Universidad Catolica will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores matchday one fixture on Wednesday.
Cordoba are coming off a 2-1 defeat away to Gimnasia LP in the Argentine Copa de La Liga Profesional. They took the lead in the first half through Matias Esquivel, but a second half fightback from the hosts saw them secure all three points.
Catolica, meanwhile, triumphed over Universidad de Chile 2-1 at home in the Chilean Primera Division. First-half goals from Fernando Zampedri and Gonzalo Tapia guided them to victory.
They will now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they have been grouped in Group H alongside Flamengo, Sporting Cristal and Talleres Cordoba.
Valle Talleres de Cordoba vs Universidad Catolica Head-to-Head
This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Cordoba have managed just two wins from 11 games across competitions since the turn of the year. Catolica, meanwhile, returned to winning ways at the weekend after a harrowing four-game losing streak.
Talleres de Cordoba form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L.
Universidad Catolica form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L.
Valle Talleres de Cordoba vs Universidad Catolica Team News
Talleres de Cordoba
Diego Valoyes (muscle) and Rodrigo Garro (Meniscus) have both been sidelined by injuries. There are no suspension concerns, though.
Injuries: Diego Valoyes, Rodrigo Garro.
Doubtful: None.
Suspension: None.
Unavailable: None.
Universidad Catolica
Luciano Aued remains sidelined with a heart condition and is expected back in July. There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Universidad Catolica.
Injuries: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspension: None.
Unavailable: Luciano Aued.
Valle Talleres de Cordoba vs Universidad Catolica Predicted XIs
Talleres Cordoba (4-2-3-1): Guido Herrera (GK); Angelo Martino, Enzo Diaz, Rafael Perez, Gaston Benavidez; Rodrigo Vilagra, Juan Mendez; Hector Fortoli, Matias Esquivel, Matias Godoy; Federico Girotti.
Universidad Catolica (3-4-3): Sebastian Kirby (GK); Alfonso Rojas, Nahuen Paz, Branco Ampuero; Cristian Cuevas, Juan Leiva, Felipe Gutierrez, Raimundo Rebolledo; Diego Buonanotte, Fernando Zampedri, Gonzalo Tapia.
Valle Talleres de Cordoba vs Universidad Catolica Prediction
Talleres Cordoba have been out of sorts over the last few months, although consecutive victories last month would have boosted their confidence.
Catolica, meanwhile, come into the game off a much-needed victory, so they could secure a narrow victory.
Prediction: Valle Talleres de CordobA 0-1 Universidad Catolica.