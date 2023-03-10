Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Vancouver host Dallas at BC Place in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

Vancouver are currently 12th in the Western Conference and are yet to record a win in the league this season. Vanni Sartini's side will be going into the game off the back of a 5-0 win against Real Espana in the CONCACAF Champions League. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Dallas on Saturday.

Dallas, on the other hand, are currently third in the Western Conference, three points off the top of the table. Nico Estevez's side will be going into the game following a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Galaxy last time out. They will look to continue their good form with a win against Vancouver on the weekend.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Vancouver vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Dallas, having won three of them.

Vancouver came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in June 2022. Goals from Lucas Cavallini and Deiber Caicedo were enough to secure the win on the night.

Vancouver are 11th in the league in xG with 2.7, despite only having scored two goals so far this season.

Dallas are 12th in the league in xG with 2.6, having scored three goals so far this season.

Vancouver vs Dallas Prediction

Both sides will go into the game on the back of a win and that should give them momentum heading into the game on Saturday.

Deiber Caicedo and Cristian Gutierrez will both be unavailable for Vancouver due to injury. Meanwhile, Dallas could be without Paxton Pomykal and Marco Farfan, with the duo carrying knocks.

It's difficult to choose between the two sides based on their recent form and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday. We predict a tight game, with Dallas coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Vancouver 1-2 Dallas

Vancouver vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dallas Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Neither side have been particularly good defensively so far this season)

Tip 3 - Jesus Fereira to score (The striker scored a brace in the win against LA Galaxy last time out for Dallas)

Poll : 0 votes